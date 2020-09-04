Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.20

News coverage about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Mosaic Capital’s ranking:

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

CVE:M opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.95. Mosaic Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$5.97.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.