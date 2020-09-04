FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Issued By Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.60 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

PBH stock opened at C$95.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.93. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

