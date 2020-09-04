FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 12,708.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 82,481 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

