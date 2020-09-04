Analysts Offer Predictions for Kraken Robotics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million and a P/E ratio of -42.31. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

