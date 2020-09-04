Reviewing Regis (NYSE:RGS) and XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Regis alerts:

This table compares Regis and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.38 -$14.23 million ($0.60) -11.82 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.34 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Regis has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -25.66% -10.22% -1.52% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Risk and Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Regis and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 3 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.14%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regis beats XpresSpa Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services. The company's SmartStyle, Signature Style, MasterCuts, Regis, and International salon concepts offer a range of custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and Supercuts salon concepts provide high quality hair care services and professional hair care products. As of June 30, 2018, the Company-owned salon segment operated 3,966 company-owned salons in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and the Franchise salon segment operated 4,114 franchised salons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.