Head to Head Contrast: Bill.com (BILL) vs. The Competition

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bill.com to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bill.com alerts:

79.5% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bill.com Competitors 2587 11273 19718 1062 2.56

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% Bill.com Competitors -42.74% -7,081.41% -5.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million -$31.09 million -155.40 Bill.com Competitors $2.09 billion $429.72 million -1.85

Bill.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bill.com beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.