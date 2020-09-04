Head to Head Contrast: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) & BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NASDAQ:MFL)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84% BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.29 $22.94 million $1.41 9.38 BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax. The company was founded on September 26, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.