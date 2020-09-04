Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 1.65 $56.82 million $1.66 4.32 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -18.32

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A 13.49% 11.31% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -30.11% -27.05%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

