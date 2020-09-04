Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.49 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.53 Avinger $9.13 million 3.93 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.14

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -110.80% -145.12% -39.55% Avinger -225.26% -283.92% -75.72%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 200.77%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 225.81%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Avinger on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

