Head to Head Comparison: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nlight alerts:

This table compares Nlight and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -14.17% -9.17% -7.47% Pixelworks -32.77% -22.96% -15.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nlight and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 1 5 1 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nlight presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 170.17%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Nlight.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nlight and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 4.99 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -94.50 Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.29 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -18.25

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nlight beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.