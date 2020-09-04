Reviewing Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Barclays (NASDAQ:BCS)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 1.82 $6.48 million N/A N/A Barclays $27.62 billion 0.87 $4.18 billion $1.25 4.42

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 6 4 0 2.27

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 22.90% N/A N/A Barclays 4.95% 4.04% 0.21%

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

