Critical Contrast: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.56 $92.92 million N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 6.66 $353.87 million $6.33 13.01

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -305.70% -58.83% -6.73% Federal Realty Investment Trust 31.57% 11.47% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 6 9 0 2.41

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 37.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $98.19, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

