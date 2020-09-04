Critical Survey: Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) versus Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Midatech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Alexion Pharmaceuticals 15.28% 22.57% 14.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midatech Pharma and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1 6 15 1 2.70

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $143.32, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma $860,000.00 29.91 -$12.88 million N/A N/A Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.99 billion 4.90 $2.40 billion $9.74 11.45

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Midatech Pharma.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Midatech Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer. Midatech Pharma PLC is collaborating with universities and pharmaceutical companies to develop its platform technologies into a range of products. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 (SYNT001), which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis; and partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

