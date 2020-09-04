Head to Head Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yext and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -41.78% -63.32% -25.17% LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 6.91 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -16.08 LiveRamp $380.57 million 9.33 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -29.13

Yext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yext and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60 LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $18.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Yext on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

