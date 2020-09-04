Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 268.19 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,887. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

