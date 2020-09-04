Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

