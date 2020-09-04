Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRY. TheStreet cut Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE:CRY opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cryolife in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 272.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

