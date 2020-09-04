AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 470.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.57.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,428,571 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

