Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Pedevco has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

