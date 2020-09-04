Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Investors Title from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

ITIC stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

