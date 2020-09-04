National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NSEC stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

