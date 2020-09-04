Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

HBB stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

