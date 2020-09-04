VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

