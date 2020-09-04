Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LMB. ValuEngine downgraded Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $597,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,708. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

