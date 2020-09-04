Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.84. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.97 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

