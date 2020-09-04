Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $17.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $23.90 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $67.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

CDXS stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

