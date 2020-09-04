GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 142.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.