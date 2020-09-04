Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTRS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 239.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.