Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTRS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 239.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fulgent Genetics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Fulgent Genetics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Cryolife Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Cryolife Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler
Pedevco Raised to C- at TheStreet
Pedevco Raised to C- at TheStreet
Investors Title Raised to B- at TheStreet
Investors Title Raised to B- at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report