Pivotal Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $191.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 224.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.