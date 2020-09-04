Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spark Energy by 49.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spark Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 149.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

