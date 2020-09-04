Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.26. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in Navigator by 7.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,317,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 92,901 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

