Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

BRG stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.54.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

