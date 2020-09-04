Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.
Shares of SCVL opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
