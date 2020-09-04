Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of SCVL opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

