inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $51,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 368,707 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

