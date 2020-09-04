Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MWA. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 101,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 297.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 129,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

