Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was up 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 1,173,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,066,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Specifically, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $473,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

