WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.63. WidePoint shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 24,753 shares.

Specifically, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity
Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity
WidePoint Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
WidePoint Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Panhandle Oil and Gas Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
Panhandle Oil and Gas Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
Copart Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Copart Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Signet Jewelers Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Signet Jewelers Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Michaels Companies Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
Michaels Companies Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report