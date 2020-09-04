WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.63. WidePoint shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 24,753 shares.

Specifically, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

