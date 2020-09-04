Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.94. Panhandle Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 8,110 shares.

Specifically, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at $213,070.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 296.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 347,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

