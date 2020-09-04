Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.80, but opened at $110.00. Copart shares last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 16,863 shares trading hands.
The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 54.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Copart by 5,577.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.
Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
