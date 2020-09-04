Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.80, but opened at $110.00. Copart shares last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 16,863 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 54.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Copart by 5,577.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

