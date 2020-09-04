Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 112,930 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

