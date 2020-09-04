Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.69. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 141,909 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

