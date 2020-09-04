PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.51, but opened at $61.80. PVH shares last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 28,760 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PVH by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

