SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.17. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 143,950 shares.

Specifically, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 246.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

