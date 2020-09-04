Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $25.93. Pagerduty shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 65,659 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock worth $11,988,168. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

