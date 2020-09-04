Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Itafos (CVE:IFOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.75. The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.44. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Itafos shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 18,072 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

About Itafos (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.