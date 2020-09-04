Culp (NYSE:CULP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.08. Culp shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.
The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Culp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.
About Culp (NYSE:CULP)
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.