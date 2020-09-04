Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Up 5% After Insider Buying Activity

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $57.39. 128,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 210,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,592,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,424,437.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,783 and have sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 248.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

