GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $77.36 and last traded at $78.75. 4,148,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,910,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.28.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 116.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of -0.60.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

