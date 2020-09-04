Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.55. 1,733,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,026,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,877 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

