Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aramark by 215.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 834.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 382,894 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.77. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

